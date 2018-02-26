Reduce your Windows footprint with Auslogics Windows Slimmer

11 Comments

Buy a lightweight entry-level laptop for the road and it’s likely to ship with a small drive. A 128GB SSD is often the norm and you’ll soon find yourself battling the system for storage space.

Using the cloud is one option, keeping files away from your computer and downloading on demand. Realistically though, how much space would these use and you’ll require a solid internet connection just to be able to access the data. Not always ideal away from the office.

Another option is to use a tool designed to check over your system and remove unnecessary, old and redundant files. That’s precisely the role of Auslogics Windows Slimmer, a free tool which will check, advise and enable you to remove old Windows data, update files and even bloated applications.

Split into three sections, the One-Time Maintenance is an area which will look for old Windows files,  system restore files update data and more. We found over 3GB of data which could be safely removed.

The Regular Maintenance section will find temporary files, memory dumps and application logs. Although these are all smaller files, the area still found 400MB of data which could be removed.

Lastly, the App Cleanup section will list the applications installed on your PC, the amount of hard drive space they take up and whether they are trusted files or not. There’s also an "Advanced Cleanup" area which is really just a promotional section for promoting Auslogics BoostSpeed 10, which is trialware.

Windows Slimmer is potentially worth downloading. Just be wary of the other tools the installer tries to add to your system during installation.

11 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google improves YouTube live streaming

Apple iCloud now powered by Google Cloud, not Microsoft Azure

The European Union says it is ready to regulate cryptocurrencies

If you want to stream HD Netflix on your OnePlus 5/5T, you'll need to mail it off for an update

FileCloud launches enterprise edition for secure collaboration in large businesses

Reduce your Windows footprint with Auslogics Windows Slimmer

Sony unveils Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones, and unique Xperia Ear Duo earphones

Most Commented Stories

YouTube pulls InfoWars video from the Alex Jones Channel over Parkland shooting allegations

109 Comments

Windows Phone already sucks, but Microsoft is making it even worse by killing notifications

99 Comments

Just one percent of NHS trusts have migrated to Windows 10

78 Comments

Intel has a new Spectre firmware patch for you to try out

72 Comments

Microsoft Edge vulnerability exposed as Microsoft misses Google's Project Zero disclosure deadline

63 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.