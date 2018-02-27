New intelligence tool improves monitoring of hybrid environments

No Comments

Business technology

Digital transformation means businesses need to be able to handle rapid change across a variety of environments.

IT operations specialist OpsRamp is launching a new Unified Service Intelligence tool that offers a simpler way to monitor and manage operational environments in a hybrid world.

The SaaS solution combines service availability and performance data including discovery, hybrid monitoring and service health dashboards, with incident management capabilities including event correlation, alert notifications and service level management.

"The adoption of modern workloads like cloud, containers and serverless have exponentially increased the rate of change. IT teams will need the right tools that are designed for managing rapid velocity across a complex footprint," says Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of OpsRamp. "We've reimagined the best approach to IT operations management with Unified Service Intelligence. Our solution helps practitioners get a handle on their old and new workloads."

Key features include automated discovery and onboarding for easy deployment, best-practice monitoring templates for simplified administration, integration with IT tools and platforms for a consolidated view, and service health context for all critical services.

In addition organizational and role specific dashboards give easy access for the admin and management. Intelligent event aggregation and correlation ensures faster resolution of problems, automated notifications are directed to the right teams for faster mean-time-to-acknowledge, and service level management offers a native service desk or integration with other ITSM tools.

You can find out more about Unified Service Intelligence on the OpsRamp website.

Image credit: violetkaipa/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New intelligence tool improves monitoring of hybrid environments

Chromebooks could soon run Linux applications and VMs using containers

SanDisk 400GB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card is world's fastest

Google improves YouTube live streaming

Apple iCloud now powered by Google Cloud, not Microsoft Azure

The European Union says it is ready to regulate cryptocurrencies

If you want to stream HD Netflix on your OnePlus 5/5T, you'll need to mail it off for an update

Most Commented Stories

YouTube pulls InfoWars video from the Alex Jones Channel over Parkland shooting allegations

124 Comments

Just one percent of NHS trusts have migrated to Windows 10

78 Comments

Intel has a new Spectre firmware patch for you to try out

72 Comments

Apple to store iCloud keys in China, sparking privacy fears

41 Comments

BLU VIVO X Android smartphone costs $299, so why does iPhone X cost $999?

41 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.