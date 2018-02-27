Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update (Redstone 4) Build 17110 for the Fast ring

We’re pretty much on the home straight for the next big feature update of Windows 10.

Rumored to be called the Spring Creators Update, the final release on the Redstone 4 branch will introduce a lot of new features and improvements to Microsoft’s newest OS. Today's Insider build polishes things up and adds some improvements for enterprise customers.

Build 17110 for Insiders on the Fast ring will allow enterprises to run custom actions/scripts synchronously during pre-install (before system and device compatibility scans run) and pre-commit (before the system reboots into the offline phase). Enterprises will also be able to run post rollback scripts in admin or system context.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC include:

Fixed an issue where buttons on Game bar were not centered correctly.

Fixed an issue where a small number of PCs might have experienced one CPU under persistent high load or even a bugcheck (GSOD with error DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION).

Fixed an issue where tearing a PDF tab in Microsoft Edge would result in a bugcheck (GSOD).

Updated Start so that it now follows the new Ease of Access setting to enable or disable hiding scrollbars.

Fixed an issue resulting in some app icons appearing distorted in Task View.

Fixed an issue where making a pinch gesture over the open apps in Task View might result in no longer being able to scroll down to Timeline.

Fixed an issue where pressing and holding on a card in Timeline would open the corresponding app, rather than bringing up a context menu.

Fixed an issue resulting in the title bar overlapping content when you opened your lists in Cortana’s notebook.

Updated the new notification to fix blurry apps so that it now will persist in the Action Center to be accessed later once the toast has timed out and dismissed.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to open a new inPrivate window of Microsoft Edge from the taskbar jumplist while in Tablet Mode.

Fixed an issue where dragging a Microsoft Edge tab out of the window and releasing hold of it somewhere over the desktop might periodically result in a stuck invisible window.

Fixed an issue resulting in DirectAccess not working in recent builds, where the connection would be stuck with status "Connecting."

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard number pad would show the period as a decimal separator for countries that use the comma as a decimal separator.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to turn on and off third party IMEs using the touch keyboard.

Fixed an issue resulting in numbers not being inserted when flicking up on the top row of letters in the wide touch keyboard layout.

Known issues include:

Selecting a notification after taking a screenshot or game clip opens the Xbox app’s home screen instead of opening the screenshot or game clip.

Post-install at the first user-prompted reboot or shutdown, a small number of devices have experienced a scenario wherein the OS fails to load properly and may enter a reboot loop state. For affected PCs, turning off fast boot may bypass the issue. If not, it is necessary to create a bootable ISO from an ISO on a USB drive, boot into recovery mode, and this this will allow bypass.

When Movies & TV user denies access to its videos library (through the "Let Movies & TV access your videos library?" popup window or through Windows privacy settings), Movies & TV crashes when the user navigates to the "Personal" tab.

