Google launches Mobile Real-time Video Segmentation as limited beta (AI green screen to you and I)

No Comments

Projector on a green screen

Google is testing a new AI green screen tool for YouTube called Mobile Real-time Video Segmentation. We've become used to every chat tool worth its salt offering AR overlays and masks, but this technology makes it possible to change backgrounds -- in real time.

The technique makes use of neural networks to determine which parts of a scene are foreground to be left alone and which are background to be replaced. No special equipment is needed, and it has the potential to be used for serious videos as well as the more frivolous things masks tend to be used for at the moment.

See also:

Before you get too excited about this, it hard to say when -- or, indeed, if -- this is something that will makes its way to everyone any time soon. It's currently only being made available to a limited number of YouTube creators. It's still early days for the technology, and Google makes it sound as though it doesn't currently cope well with fast-moving scenes.

Writing about the technology in a post on its research blog, Google says:

"Today, we are excited to bring precise, real-time, on-device mobile video segmentation to the YouTube app by integrating this technology into stories. Currently in limited beta, stories is YouTube's new lightweight video format, designed specifically for YouTube creators. Our new segmentation technology allows creators to replace and modify the background, effortlessly increasing videos' production value without specialized equipment."

The company goes on to say: "Our immediate goal is to use the limited rollout in YouTube stories to test our technology on this first set of effects. As we improve and expand our segmentation technology to more labels, we plan to integrate it into Google's broader Augmented Reality services."

There's a lot more information about how the technology works over on the Google Research blog, including details about the data the company used in training.

Image credit: Andrey Semenov / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google launches Mobile Real-time Video Segmentation as limited beta (AI green screen to you and I)

Android P should be making its way to developers later this month

Surprise! Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update Build 17112 for the Fast ring

Employees lack awareness of cyber security policies and threats

Have I Been Pwned is now used by governments to check for data breaches

The team behind TunnelBear VPN announces new password manager, RememBear

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update (Redstone 4) Build 17110 for the Fast ring

120 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 continues its meteoric climb

59 Comments

Here's how to fix the missing Store problem in Windows 10 Build 17110

58 Comments

Surprise! Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update Build 17112 for the Fast ring

45 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 lost share last month

42 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.