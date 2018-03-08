Malwarebytes brings endpoint protection to Macs

Among IT professionals Malwarebytes is one of the most trusted names for malware detection and removal.

Perhaps less well known is that it also provides endpoint protection for businesses and it's now extending that to cover Apple Mac computers.

Based on Malwarebytes' telemetry, malware targeting Mac operating systems has more than doubled from 2016 to 2017. In 2017 alone, Mac threats increased by more than 270 percent. New threats identified in the first two months of 2018 indicate a similar pace of development.

The company's new Mac product features a single dashboard that unites Endpoint Protection for Windows and Mac computers for ease of use by the system administrator. Mac EP does not require a constant connection to the cloud platform, meaning users are still protected when they are not connected to a network.

It's also built for compliance, so businesses can safely incorporate Macs with Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection on board as a validated, next-generation PCI DSS-Validated replacement for traditional antivirus solutions.

It uses a new Anomaly Detection Engine which has been integrated into Malwarebytes' layered approach to security. The Anomaly Detection layer, provides real-time, signature-less detection against new and unknown threats by modeling known trusted files rather than attempting to model historical malware samples.

"The landscape today is far from the homogeneous computing environment of a decade ago," says Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "Businesses are increasingly operating with a mix of Windows and Mac machines. Now, organizations can ensure the sanctity and security of their operations, with a solution that protects the business environment that exists today -- with multiple operating systems at work under multiple roofs."

You can find out more about Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and set up a free trial on the company's website.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock