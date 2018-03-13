70 percent of companies would fail an access control audit

No Comments

Admin login

A new study into privileged access management from account protection specialist Thycotic shows that while over 60 percent of organizations must satisfy regulatory compliance requirements surrounding privilege credential access, a worrying 70 percent would fail an access controls audit.

Access to privileged accounts allows more rights and permissions than those given to standard business users, yet 51 percent fail to use a secure logon process for these accounts.

"Failing an audit restricts organizations from doing business, it restricts them from government access to request information or bid for contracts, in the payments sector it could hinder their operations," Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic says. "Yet we find that many have done nothing at all in terms of implementing the controls they need. The concern is that the standards are not being enforced and there's not an underlying baseline of protection. Almost 70 percent of organizations would fail an audit if they had to do it."

Among other findings are that 62 percent of organizations fail at provisioning processes for privileged access. 73 percent fail to audit and remove test accounts or modify default accounts before moving applications to production.

70 percent of organizations fail to fully discover privileged accounts, and 40 percent do nothing at all to discover these accounts. A further concern is that 55 percent fail to revoke access after an employee leaves the business.

Carson believes these failings are due to a disconnect between the needs of security and compliance. "There's gap between the risk team and the security team, we haven't had a strong enough convergence between them. PAM affects multiple parts of a business, those that are still working in silos will continue failing in this area. This is partly IT's failure to understand the business and continuing to operate as an independent unit."

You can read more about the results in the full report available from the Thycotic website.

Image Credit: jamdesign / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Mobile World Congress 2018: Much more than a Samsung Galaxy S9 reveal

Firefox Quantum 59 boosts page loading times, adds options for blocking intrusive website requests

70 percent of companies would fail an access control audit

American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit complains about TSA searches of phones and laptops

Think twice before you connect to the free hotel wireless network

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance offers $250,000 bounty for hacker information

Trump blocks Broadcom's takeover of Qualcomm, citing national security

Most Commented Stories

As Debian comes to Windows 10, should we worry Microsoft will 'embrace, extend, and extinguish' Linux?

205 Comments

Microsoft expects users of Windows 10 S mode to stick with it, but switching to Windows 10 Home or Pro will be free

157 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update (RS4) Build 17115 for the Fast ring, with big privacy changes [Updated]

104 Comments

Warning: Hackers can use Cortana to access a locked Windows 10 PC

72 Comments

Judge: Trump should mute rather than block critics on Twitter

34 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.