Critical vulnerability found in Windows Remote Desktop Protocol

No Comments

remote access

Researchers at threat prevention specialist Preempt have discovered a flaw in Credential Security Support Provider protocol (CredSSP), which is used by Remote Desktop and WinRM in their authentication processes.

An attacker with man-in-the-middle control over the session could use this to gain the ability to remotely run code on the compromised server masquerading as a legitimate user.

With remote desktop a popular application to perform remote logins, this vulnerability presents a major concern. This could leave enterprises vulnerable to a variety of threats from attackers including lateral movement and infection on critical servers or domain controllers. The vulnerability affects all Windows versions dating back to Vista.

"This vulnerability is a big deal, and while no attacks have been detected in the wild, there are a few real-world situations where attacks can occur," says Roman Blachman, CTO and co-founder at Preempt. "Ensuring that your workstations are patched is the logical, first step to preventing this threat. It's important for organizations to use real-time threat response solutions to mitigate these types of threats."

In order to protect themselves businesses are advised to make sure that workstations and servers are properly patched. IT professionals will also need to make a configuration change to apply the patch and be protected. Blocking the relevant application ports (RDP, DCE/RPC) would also thwart attack. However, Preempt warns this attack could be implemented in different ways, even using different protocols. It's therefore a good idea to reduce privileged account usage as much as possible and use non-privileged accounts whenever applicable.

More details of the vulnerability can be found on the Preempt blog.

Photo Credit:  Korn/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17120 to the Fast ring

Google Images gains captions to make search results much more useful

Critical vulnerability found in Windows Remote Desktop Protocol

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM gets a 'Freestyle Collection' makeover

Many smart devices can be hacked in 30 minutes

IMF chief wants to regulate the 'dark side of the crypto world' with blockchain and AI

Mobile World Congress 2018: Much more than a Samsung Galaxy S9 reveal

Most Commented Stories

As Debian comes to Windows 10, should we worry Microsoft will 'embrace, extend, and extinguish' Linux?

205 Comments

Microsoft expects users of Windows 10 S mode to stick with it, but switching to Windows 10 Home or Pro will be free

157 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update (RS4) Build 17115 for the Fast ring, with big privacy changes [Updated]

104 Comments

Warning: Hackers can use Cortana to access a locked Windows 10 PC

72 Comments

Judge: Trump should mute rather than block critics on Twitter

34 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.