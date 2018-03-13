Google Images gains captions to make search results much more useful

Google Images search captions

By its very nature, searches on Google Images are very visual things -- but that's not to say they couldn't be enhanced with some non-pictorial content. And that's exactly what Google has done, adding captions to image search results to make them more useful.

The aim is to provide greater context about results, giving users the chance to judge the quality of the image, and to perhaps determine whether the host site will have other useful images.

See also:

The change comes after Google has already started to add helpful labels to some search results, as well as showing the URL of the website the images come from. Interestingly, the change is only rolling out to mobile users -- in the Google app for iOS and Android, as well as mobile web users. In the image at the top of the story, you can see the old-style search results on the left, and the new look on the right.

Google says:

This week we’re adding captions to image results, showing you the title of the web page where each image is published. This extra piece of information gives you  more context so you can easily find out what the image is about and whether the website would contain more relevant content for your needs.

Watch out for the rollout this week.

