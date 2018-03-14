Passwords are stronger in Minneapolis

No Comments

combination lock

New research reveals the US cities that are best at password security, with Minneapolis topping the list.

The study by password manager Dashlane scores cities based on several metrics, including average password strength and average number of reused passwords.

It examines password security in America's 20 most populous metropolitan areas as well as 20 additional cities that are home to some of the country’s most important companies and government agencies.

While Minneapolis tops the list of most populous cities, the findings show that your password needn't make you sleepless in Seattle -- which came second. San Francisco is placed third on the list. Dallas, Phoenix, Houston and Atlanta make up the bottom four. Despite their large populations, Chicago and New York score in the top five.

When looking at the list of notable cities, it may come as no surprise that many cities in tech-savvy Silicon Valley, including Cupertino and Redwood City, claimed seven of the top spots. These cities clearly have stronger security habits than places where tech isn't the dominant industry.

There is more of a spread with cities that are home to large government agencies. Fort Meade, MD, headquarters of the NSA, tops the list, while Arlington, VA is middle of the pack, and nearby Langley, VA scores in the bottom quarter.

"The analysis reveals numerous regional trends that suggest people in certain areas may take their password security more seriously than others," says Emmanuel Schalit, CEO of Dashlane. "Our intention, as always, is to inspire everyone to take identity management into their own hands and to use the available tools for the most secure digital presence possible."

You can read more and see the full rankings on the Dashlane blog.

Photo credit: ronstik / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Passwords are stronger in Minneapolis

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ launches! Faster, with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

YouTube to counter conspiracy videos by displaying information from Wikipedia alongside

Google slaps a ban on cryptocurrency ads

Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17115 ISO images available now

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launches new public blockchain -- Binance Chain

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17120 to the Fast ring

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft expects users of Windows 10 S mode to stick with it, but switching to Windows 10 Home or Pro will be free

157 Comments

Warning: Hackers can use Cortana to access a locked Windows 10 PC

72 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17120 to the Fast ring

41 Comments

Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17115 ISO images available now

40 Comments

Judge: Trump should mute rather than block critics on Twitter

34 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.