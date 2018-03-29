79 percent of healthcare pros worried about the security of their personal data

1 Comment

Screen and stethoscope

According to new research, 79 percent of healthcare professionals say they are concerned about the cyber security of their own healthcare information.

At the same time, 68 percent believe their organizations are doing enough to protect patient privacy and personal information from cyber attackers.

The study from identity protection company Venafi, carried out at the HIMSS Conference earlier this month, finds respondents are conflicted about the role of cyber security regulation.

A third believe there is too much cyber security regulation in the health care industry and 29 percent feel there is not enough regulation. Yet 87 percent of respondents are concerned that the reliability and availability of critical healthcare infrastructure could be compromised by cyber attacks. Also 76 percent of respondents believe government-mandated backdoors into encryption technology could harm the privacy and personal information of patients.

"It's very clear healthcare professionals are deeply concerned about the protection of their own healthcare data," says Nick Hunter, senior manager of threat intelligence for Venafi. "Unfortunately, cyber attacks spread just like infectious diseases; attackers target victims with weak security hygiene, adapt quickly and have learned to use security defenses to hide malicious activities in plain sight. It's going to take a concerted effort across the healthcare industry to improve cyber security outcomes."

You can find out more about the results of the study on the Venafi website.

Photo Credit: Gajus/Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

What's the probability of a data breach happening to you? Or is that the wrong question?

Best practices for effective Privileged Access Management

Apple releases iOS 11.3 with a massive focus on privacy

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Leaked Facebook memo: 'so what if the social network's growth leads to terrorism and death?'

Microsoft releases update that fixes problematic Meltdown patch

CloudBerry offers 50 percent discount for World Backup Day

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17133 to the Fast ring

212 Comments

Microsoft admits Windows 10 didn't overtake Windows 7 when it originally claimed

153 Comments

Meltdown patches from Microsoft made Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 less secure

75 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17128 to the Fast ring, and the watermark has gone!

50 Comments

Linux Mint ditches AMD for Intel with new Mintbox Mini 2

48 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.