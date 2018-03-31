'Where's Waldo?' comes to Google Maps for some reason

Today, Google announces that it is bringing the "Where's Waldo?" franchise to Google Maps. If you aren't familiar, this is a picture book series in which the reader has to find "Waldo" -- a man wearing a striped sweater. By design, he is hard to find -- he is hidden in plain sight by blending into his surroundings. Exactly why Google is doing this is a mystery, but OK, whatever.

Tomorrow is April 1, a date that represents "April Fool's Day" -- a holiday where people play pranks on each other. In recent years, technology companies -- including Google -- have used this date to announce fake news; usually an absurd product or other silliness. Surprisingly, this Where's Waldo? announcement is real and not an April Fool's Day prank.

"Starting today, you can use Google Maps to join in my amazing adventures for April Fools this week. Are you prepared for a perplexing pursuit? I've shared my location with you on Android, iOS and desktop (rolling out now). To start the search, simply update your app or visit google.com/maps on desktop. Then press play when you see me waving at you from the side of your screen. You can even ask the Google Assistant on your phone, Chromebook or Home device, 'Hey Google, Where’s Waldo?' to start," says Google (as Waldo). ALSO READ: Celebrate 'MAR10 Day' with Mario Kart on Google Maps