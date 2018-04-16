ESET launches new enterprise security solutions

No Comments

Business security

Cyber security company ESET is using this week's RSA Conference in San Francisco to launch its new range of enterprise security products.

These include a new ESET Enterprise Inspector, an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution, and ESET Dynamic Threat Defense, a tool that provides off-premise cloud sandboxing, which leverages machine learning and behavior-based detection to prevent zero-day attacks.

It's also replacing ESET Remote Administrator with an all-new ESET Security Management Center, an enterprise-grade server that provides visibility management and reporting across all operating systems. All of the solutions integrate seamlessly into a single-pane interface and allow for visibility into threats like zero-days, APTs and botnets while also making adjustments to policies and configurations of endpoint security products seamless and easy.

"We traveled around the world to talk to enterprise IT security specialists, to hear what their needs were," says ESET CTO Juraj Malcho. "What we found is that they needed a single console that allowed for visibility into all stages of threat interception: prediction, prevention, detection and remediation. So that is what we made. And, you won't find us using the term 'next-gen' in any of our messaging or product names, because the reality is, since 2005 we have been doing what people are just now calling 'next-gen.' We are focused less on hype and more on R&D, and on building solutions that work."

The use of machine learning to automate decisions and evaluate possible threats is a vital part of ESET's approach. However, human expertise is still paramount in providing the most accurate threat intelligence possible due to threat actors being intelligent opponents. ESET's endpoint products contain a cloud reputation system that feeds relevant information about the most recent threats and benign files. ESET LiveGrid, is made up of 110 million sensors worldwide and verified by research and development centers, which allows customers to have a high level of confidence when viewing information and reports within their console.

You can find out more on the ESET website or on the company's stand at RSA.

Photo Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

International Shopping experience comes to the Amazon Shopping app

Microsoft, Facebook and Symantec are among 34 companies pledging not to help governments launch cyberattacks

Intel Accelerated Memory Scanning offloads malware scanning to GPUs to boost performance

Facebook: Yep, we track non-users -- but everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn't we?

MSPs and resellers see containers as the biggest opportunity since virtual machines

Most companies not prepared to meet GDPR compliance deadline

Yubico brings FIDO2 passwordless Windows 10 login to enterprises

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft discovers blocking bug and delays the release of Windows 10 Spring Creators Update

144 Comments

It looks like there will be a new RTM build of Windows 10 as build 17134 is discovered

47 Comments

Facebook: Yep, we track non-users -- but everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn't we?

41 Comments

Is your smartphone lying to you about having the latest Android security updates?

27 Comments

Microsoft made its own IoT-ready Linux kernel for Azure Sphere OS

23 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.