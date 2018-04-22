Apple announces free 13-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) battery replacement program

If you have a 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar, you could be eligible for a free battery replacement. Apple has discovered that a "limited number" of laptops have a problem that causes the battery to expand.

The company has launched a free battery replacement program, and anyone who bought their MacBook Pro between October 2016 and October 2017 is invited to submit their machine's serial number to see if they qualify.

Despite launching the replacement program, Apple says that the battery problem is not a safety issue. The company does not say how many laptops are affected, and it is also offering refunds to anyone who has already paid for a battery replacement in a qualifying machine.

On the page for the replacement program, Apple says:

Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge. Affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 and eligibility is determined by the product serial number.

To find out if you qualify, head over to www.apple.com/support/13inch-macbookpro-battery-replacement and enter your serial number.

In order to have your battery replaced, you will have to then mail in your MacBook Pro to Apple, take it to an authorized service provider, or book an appointment at an Apple store.

The program runs for 5 years from the date of sale, so you have plenty of time to take advantage of it.