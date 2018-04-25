Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17655 for Skip Ahead

While we’re still waiting for a release date for the next feature update of Windows 10 -- the April Update expected in May -- Microsoft has rolled out another Redstone 5 build for Insiders who have opted to Skip Ahead.

Build 17655 introduces a makeover for mobile broadband (LTE) connectivity and there’s a number of other changes and fixes to be aware of.

Microsoft is transforming the networking stack after 20 years through the Net Adapter framework and in Build 17655 the software giant introduces a new Mobile Broadband (MBB) USB class driver based on this.

If you have a PC that supports Mobile Broadband you’ll be able to enable the new driver by following these steps:

Step 1: Ensure your PC can support SIM cards and USB modems (either over the internal USB bus or using a USB dongle for cellular connectivity). Step 2: Install this build (Build 17655 and higher) and setup cellular connectivity. Step 3: Choose the Net Adapter based MBB USB class driver as default driver. Navigate to Device Manager. (You can right-click on the Start button to get there.) Go to Network Adapters -> Generic Mobile Broadband Adapter or xxxxx Mobile Broadband Adapter

Right-click and choose update driver -> Browse my computer for driver software -> Click on Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer -> Choose Generic Mobile Broadband Cx Net Adapter -> Click Next.

-> Click Next. Once installed reboot for the new driver to take effect. Step 4: For Internet access, try using cellular network primarily by turning off Wi-Fi.

Other general changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The brightness toggle from the Battery flyout in the Notification Area on the taskbar has been removed for an improved user experience.

Fixed an issue in Microsoft Edge where dragging a favorite from one folder in the favorites bar to another didn’t work.

Known issues include:

Microsoft is investigating an issue where the mouse cursor may disappear when hovering over certain UI elements and text fields.

On resuming from sleep, the desktop may be momentarily visible before the Lock screen displays as expected.

When Movies & TV user denies access to its videos library (through the "Let Movies & TV access your videos library?" popup window or through Windows privacy settings), Movies & TV crashes when the user navigates to the "Personal" tab.

Microsoft is aware of an issue that causes Narrator to read extra text when invoking Alt + Tab, and is working on a fix.

Using arrow and Page Up / Page Down keys doesn’t work to scroll webpages in Microsoft Edge. You’ll need to use another input method (mouse, touch, or touchpad).

If you complete the setup for a Windows Mixed Reality headset on this build, the headset will remain black until it is unplugged and reconnected to the PC.

Known issues for Sets & Office include:

Sets UX for Office Win32 desktop apps is not final. The experience will be refined over time based on feedback.

The top of some Win32 desktop app windows may appear slightly underneath the tab bar when created maximized. To work around the issue, restore and re-maximize the window.

Closing one tab may sometimes minimize the entire set.

Tiling and cascading windows, including features like "View Side by Side" in Word, will not work for inactive tabs.

The Office Visual Basic Editor window will currently be tabbed but is not intended to be in the future.

Opening an Office document while the same app has an existing document open may cause an unintended switch to the last active document. This will also happen when closing a sheet in Excel while other sheets remain open.

Right-clicking a tab in Sets will not bring up a context menu in this build.

Local files or non-Microsoft cloud files will not be automatically restored, and no error message will be provided to alert the user to that fact.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock