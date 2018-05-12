Microsoft launches free Surface Pro 4 replacement program because it can't fix flickering screens

If you have a Surface Pro 4, you might be one of the unlucky tablet owners to suffer from a flickering screen -- a problem predictably dubbed "flickergate". Unable to come up with a fix, Microsoft has opened up a replacement program that means that those affected by the problem will be able to get a new Surface Pro 4 free of charge.

Microsoft says that it has been unable to produce a patch to address the issue, and is therefore simply going to offer replacements to people. What's not clear is why it has taken the company so long to do something; Surface 4 owners have been complaining about screen flicker since the tablet launched back in 2015.

Microsoft says: "We have heard your feedback and after careful examination, have determined that a small percentage of Surface Pro 4 devices are exhibiting a screen flicker that cannot be addressed with a firmware or driver update. To support customers affected by this issue, we will replace eligible Surface Pro 4 devices for up to three years from the date of purchase, free of charge."

The company acknowledges that a handful of people paid for an out-of-warranty screen repair to address the problem with their Surface Pro 4, and there is further good news here. Microsoft says that anyone who paid for a replacement screen specifically to fix screen flicker is eligible for a refund.

There are a few caveats to bear in mind:

Only Surface Pro 4 devices, of any configuration, are covered under this program.

This offer is extended to both consumers and commercial customers.

This program does not apply to Devices damage caused by: use with products not sold or licensed by Microsoft any external cause (for example, by being dropped, exposed to liquid, or used with inadequate ventilation) a repair done by anyone other than Microsoft or an authorized retailer or reseller.

The extension of a free replacement is applicable only for Surface Pro 4 devices which are experiencing screen flickering. For other repair needs, customers will continue to receive service under their existing Limited Warranty support or Microsoft Complete.

Microsoft provides replacement devices which are refurbished to the defined quality standards.

Customers who have already paid an out-of-warranty fee to repair the screen flickering issue will be offered a refund and should contact Customer Support for validation.

If you have a Surface Pro 4 blighted by screen flicker, you can head over to the replacement program page to find out how to get your hands on a new unit.

Image credit: ymgerman / Shutterstock