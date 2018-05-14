Apps based on Electron framework are vulnerable to attack

3 Comments

Electron logo

The Electron framework -- the basis of popular apps including Skype, Slack, Signal and WordPress -- has been found to contain a security flaw that leaves it vulnerable to attack.

The GitHub-created tool has a vulnerability that allows hackers to execute arbitrary code on remote systems. CVE-2018-1000136 affects Electron 1.7.13 and older as well as Electron 1.8.4 and 2.0.0-beta.3, and the problem exists because of the interaction between Electron and Node.js.

See also:

The number of applications that are based on the Electron framework means that, potentially, there is a very large number of people affected by the vulnerability. Electron is incredibly popular because of the fact it makes it easy to port HTML, CSS and JS web apps into desktop apps.

Security researcher Brendan Scarvell found the nodeIntegration attribute that can be applied in Electron configuration, in combination with the webviewTag attribute, allows for a potential cross-site scripting exploit.

Scarvell explains:

A few weeks ago, I came across a vulnerability that affected all current versions of Electron at the time (< 1.7.13, < 1.8.4, and < 2.0.0-beta.3). The vulnerability allowed nodeIntegration to be re-enabled, leading to the potential for remote code execution.

He goes on to say:

Electron applications are essentially web apps, which means they're susceptible to cross-site scripting attacks through failure to correctly sanitize user-supplied input. A default Electron application includes access to not only its own APIs, but also includes access to all of Node.js' built in modules. This makes XSS particularly dangerous, as an attacker's payload can allow do some nasty things such as require in the child_process module and execute system commands on the client-side. Atom had an XSS vulnerability not too long ago which did exactly that. You can remove access to Node.js by passing nodeIntegration: false into your application's webPreferences.

A patch is available via electronjs.org/blog/webview-fix.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Push notification tool helps marketers engage with mobile users

Facebook launches Youth Portal to tell teenagers how it uses their data

Master & Dynamic reveals convertible MW50+ wireless on-ear/over-ear headphones

Dell, HP, and Lenovo choose Vega-powered AMD Ryzen PRO APUs for business computers

Google One is a family-focused cloud storage plan

Cryptomining malware targets unpatched servers

Apps based on Electron framework are vulnerable to attack

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2018 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

376 Comments

Wow! Microsoft releases action-packed Windows 10 Redstone 5 build with dark theme for File Explorer, acrylic in Sets, Cloud Clipboard, and more

152 Comments

System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now thinner and faster, putting Apple MacBook Pro to shame

68 Comments

Microsoft says that to text from Windows 10 with Your Phone app, you'll need an Android handset

52 Comments

Microsoft to let Windows 10 users Alt-Tab between both apps and browser tabs

49 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.