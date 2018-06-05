Facebook now lets you lip sync to your favorite songs

Having recently set up licensing deals with some major record labels, Facebook has now started introducing new music experiences to the platform.

The first of these additions is the ability to share videos with music, but it’s Lip Sync Live which is the more interesting feature.

As you can guess from the name, it lets you lip sync to your favorite songs, in real time, and bring in friends and family.

To try it out, start a Live video and then choose the Lip Sync Live option. After selecting your song from the list of available tunes, you can add a description and customize your video with masks or a background.

Facebook says, "When broadcasting with Lip Sync Live, friends will see the artist and song highlighted on the video and can tap to follow the artist on Facebook."

You can see it in action in the video below:

