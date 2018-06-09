You can now remotely install apps from the Microsoft Store to your Windows 10 devices

There is a new remote installation feature available in the Microsoft Store on the web, making it possible to install apps on Windows 10 devices even if you are not currently using them.

Working much like the option found in Google Play that lets Android users push apps to any of the devices they have associated with their Google account, the new feature from Microsoft provides a similar ability with Windows 10 apps.

The option was noticed by Bleeping Computer, and the site says that information in support documents suggest that it was activated on June 6.

It seems that the ability to remotely install app has not yet rolled out to everyone; when we tried to test it, the option was not available to use. But for those people for whom the feature has been activated, it provides a handy way to install apps without the need to be sitting in front of your computer.

Over on Bleeping Computer, Lawrence Abrams says:

When you open the store page for an app on the Microsoft Store, and have previously used your account to install this app, you will be shown a button labelled "Install on my devices". If you click on the "Install on my devices" button, you will be shown a list of devices that use your account. You can then select the devices you wish to install the app and press the "Install Now" button to deliver them.

Is this something you'll find useful?