Fix on the way for OnePlus 6 bootloader security flaw

No Comments

OnePlus 6 with Never Settle slogan

A security researcher has discovered a vulnerability in the OnePlus 6 bootloader. The flaw makes it possible for someone to boot arbitrary or modified images -- even if the bootloader is locked.

Exploiting the vulnerability requires someone to have physical access to the phone, and after this it is a relatively simple task to restart the handset in fastboot mode. From here is would be possible to load a modified boot image, including one that has root access.

See also:

The discovery was made by Jason Donenfeld, president of Edge Security. He notes that if a boot image is modified with insecure ADB and ADB as root by default, it would be possible for an attacker to gain complete control over a handset. In a tweet, Edge Security showed off the vulnerability in action:

With no special requirements beyond having physical access to the device so it can be hooked up to a PC, is this something that OnePlus 6 owners should be worried about?

While there is certainly some cause for concern, OnePlus says it is working on plugging the security hole. In a statement, the company says:

We take security seriously at OnePlus. We are in contact with the security researcher, and a software update will be rolling out shortly.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fix on the way for OnePlus 6 bootloader security flaw

You can now remotely install apps from the Microsoft Store to your Windows 10 devices

Android users can now customize Gmail swipe actions

Adblock Plus blocks social media tracking in Chrome and Firefox

Windows 10 April 2018 Update breaks SMBv1

The Linux Foundation officially endorses Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub

WizFile 2.0 makes searching any hard drive quick and easy -- also adds targeted search support

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17686

107 Comments

Would this foldable Surface Phone running Windows 10 make you switch from Android or iPhone?

68 Comments

Microsoft could be on the verge of buying GitHub

36 Comments

Apple introduces macOS Mojave with Dark Mode, desktop Stacks and more

29 Comments

The Linux Foundation officially endorses Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.