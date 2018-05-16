OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 6 smartphone, with glass back and inevitable notch

Today at a launch event in London, OnePlus unveiled its latest "flagship killer", the OnePlus 6, taking solid aim at high-end smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch screen with a 2,280 x 1,080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, (up to) 256GB of storage, and dual 20 megapixel rear camera (sensibly centered now) and a 16 megapixel front-facing shooter. It also includes the top notch found on an increasing number of smartphones these days.

OnePlus’s devices have always managed to offer quality at an affordable price, while not quite matching or besting phones being offered by their premium rivals, and that’s true of the OnePlus 6.

The new phone looks and feels like a quality product though, thanks to the addition of Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, as well as the front. You might think this means the phone supports wireless charging, but nope.

The two cameras offer improved optical image stabilization and better shooting in the low-light settings. The rear one can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps, and the front camera offers a faux-bokeh portrait mode.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, backed with Adreno 630 graphics. The base version comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $529. You can boost this to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for $50 extra, and if you pay another $50 on top of that you can get the maximum 256GB of storage.

The phone of course runs OxygenOS, the firm’s skinned version of Android 8.1.

Other features worth mentioning include a 3,300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5, 2 x nano-SIM card support, and Dash Charge fast charging.

The new phone also includes a headphone jack, which many buyers will be relieved about, even though the company also used the event to unveil their the fast charging OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones.

Due out on May 22, the new handset is available in three colors -- Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.

The full list of specs is as follows:

Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 6.2 ounces (177g) Material Glass Colors Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White Operating System OxygenOS based on Android Oreo CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Octa-core, 10nm, up to 2.8 GHz), within AIE GPU Adreno 630 Notification Light RGB LED notification light Vibration Haptic vibration motor RAM 6 GB / 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage UFS 2.1 2-LANE 64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, RGB Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, Sensor Hub Ports USB 2.0, Type-C, Support USB Audio

Dual nano-SIM slot

3.5 mm audio jack Battery 3300 mAh (non-removable) Fast Charging (5V 4A) Buttons Gestures and on-screen navigation support Alert Slider Audio Bottom-facing speaker

Noise cancellation support

Dirac HD Sound

Dirac Power Sound Unlock Options Fingerprint

Face Unlock

Connectivity LTE/LTE-A DL 4CA/256QAM, UL CA/64QAM, 4x4 MIMO

Supports up to DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps) depending on carrier support Bands FDD LTE:

Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66/71

TDD LTE: Band 34/38/39/40/41

TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39

UMTS(WCDMA): Band 1/2/4/5/8/9/19

CDMA: BC0/BC1

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz Check carrier compatibility Wi-Fi 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0, support aptX & aptX HD NFC NFC enabled Positioning GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Display Size: 6.28 inches (The corners of the screen are within a standard rectangle. Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.28 inches in the full rectangle and 6.12 inches accounting for the rounded corners.)

Resolution: 2280 x 1080 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 19:9

Type: Optic AMOLED

Support sRGB, DCI-P3

Cover Glass: 2.5D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Features Adaptive Mode

Reading Mode

Night Mode

Lift Up Display

Camera Rear Camera - Main Sensor: Sony IMX 519

Megapixels: 16

Pixel Size: 1.22 µm

OIS: Yes

EIS: Yes

Autofocus: DCAF

Aperture: f/1.7 Rear Camera - Secondary Sensor: Sony IMX 376K

Megapixels: 20

Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

Autofocus: PDAF

Aperture: f/1.7 Flash Dual LED Flash Video 4K resolution video at 30/60 fps

1080P resolution video at 30/60 fps

720P resolution video at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-Lapse

Video Editor Features Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image