OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 6 smartphone, with glass back and inevitable notch

Today at a launch event in London, OnePlus unveiled its latest "flagship killer", the OnePlus 6, taking solid aim at high-end smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch screen with a 2,280 x 1,080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, (up to) 256GB of storage, and dual 20 megapixel rear camera (sensibly centered now) and a 16 megapixel front-facing shooter. It also includes the top notch found on an increasing number of smartphones these days.

OnePlus’s devices have always managed to offer quality at an affordable price, while not quite matching or besting phones being offered by their premium rivals, and that’s true of the OnePlus 6.

The new phone looks and feels like a quality product though, thanks to the addition of Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, as well as the front. You might think this means the phone supports wireless charging, but nope.

The two cameras offer improved optical image stabilization and better shooting in the low-light settings. The rear one can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps, and the front camera offers a faux-bokeh portrait mode.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, backed with Adreno 630 graphics. The base version comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $529. You can boost this to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for $50 extra, and if you pay another $50 on top of that you can get the maximum 256GB of storage.

The phone of course runs OxygenOS, the firm’s skinned version of Android 8.1.

Other features worth mentioning include a 3,300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5, 2 x nano-SIM card support, and Dash Charge fast charging.

The new phone also includes a headphone jack, which many buyers will be relieved about, even though the company also used the event to unveil their the fast charging OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones.

Due out on May 22, the new handset is available in three colors -- Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.

The full list of specs is as follows:

Dimensions

155.7x75.4x7.75 mm

Weight

6.2 ounces (177g)

Material

Glass

Colors

Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White

Operating System

OxygenOS based on Android Oreo

CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Octa-core, 10nm, up to 2.8 GHz), within AIE

GPU

Adreno 630

Notification Light

RGB LED notification light

Vibration

Haptic vibration motor

RAM

6 GB / 8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage

UFS 2.1 2-LANE 64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB

Sensors

Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, RGB Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, Sensor Hub

Ports

USB 2.0, Type-C, Support USB Audio
Dual nano-SIM slot
3.5 mm audio jack

Battery

3300 mAh (non-removable) Fast Charging (5V 4A)

Buttons

Gestures and on-screen navigation support Alert Slider

Audio

Bottom-facing speaker
Noise cancellation support
Dirac HD Sound
Dirac Power Sound

Unlock Options

Fingerprint
Face Unlock

Connectivity

LTE/LTE-A

DL 4CA/256QAM, UL CA/64QAM, 4x4 MIMO
Supports up to DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps) depending on carrier support

Bands

FDD LTE:
Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66/71
TDD LTE: Band 34/38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
UMTS(WCDMA): Band 1/2/4/5/8/9/19
CDMA: BC0/BC1
GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

Check carrier compatibility

Wi-Fi

2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0, support aptX & aptX HD

NFC

NFC enabled

Positioning

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Display

Size: 6.28 inches (The corners of the screen are within a standard rectangle. Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.28 inches in the full rectangle and 6.12 inches accounting for the rounded corners.)
Resolution: 2280 x 1080 pixels
Aspect Ratio: 19:9
Type: Optic AMOLED
Support sRGB, DCI-P3
Cover Glass: 2.5D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Features

Adaptive Mode
Reading Mode
Night Mode
Lift Up Display

Camera

Rear Camera - Main

Sensor: Sony IMX 519
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.22 µm
OIS: Yes
EIS: Yes
Autofocus: DCAF
Aperture: f/1.7

Rear Camera - Secondary

Sensor: Sony IMX 376K
Megapixels: 20
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
Autofocus: PDAF
Aperture: f/1.7

Flash

Dual LED Flash

Video

4K resolution video at 30/60 fps
1080P resolution video at 30/60 fps
720P resolution video at 30 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps
Time-Lapse
Video Editor

Features

Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image

Front Camera

Front Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX 371
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
EIS: Yes
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Aperture: f/2.0

Video

1080P resolution video at 30 fps
720P resolution video at 30 fps
Time-Lapse

Features

Portrait, HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty

