Google Home can now handle up to three queries at a time

1 Comment

Google Home

With there being a number of digital assistants to choose from, each is now focusing on becoming smarter than the competition. To this end, Google Home can now respond to strings of up to three commands at once.

The "multiple queries" feature is currently available in English for USA, UK, Canada and Australia, and  enables Google Home users to perform up to three functions with a single utterance. Users, however, seem a little confused about how it all works.

See also:

In a tweet, Google said: "Now Google Home can perform up to three queries at a time, so you can get more done." In subsequent tweets, the company linked to a help page about the feature, but this only makes reference to being able to link together two commands.

Despite Google's claims, Google Home users seemed to have trouble getting the feature to work. For some, this was down to a language issue, or being in the wrong country. Others needed to update their Google Home firmware.

For Android Police, it was impossible to get Google Home to string together more than two commands -- you just need to make sure that they are separated by the word "and". For example, "turn on the lights in the living room and turn on the lights in the kitchen". However, there has been progress in that it is also possible to issue a shorter version of commands such as "turn on the lights in the living room and the kitchen".

Try it out for yourself, and see how many queries you can get your Google Home to act upon.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google Home can now handle up to three queries at a time

Logitech unveils G512 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with new 'GX Blue' switch option

Two thirds of organizations can't deliver on DevOps

New solution helps secure infrastructure across OT and IT environments

Business use of machine data analytics growing faster than expected

Running Kodi on Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick? You're at risk from cryptocurrency mining malware

IT decision makers limit cloud use due to difficulties with compliance

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft to stop offering support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in forums

143 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17686

107 Comments

Which? finds half of Windows 10 users have encountered problems, calls for Microsoft to pay compensation

90 Comments

Windows 10 April 2018 Update breaks SMBv1

39 Comments

The Linux Foundation officially endorses Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub

33 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.