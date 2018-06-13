Free Chrome extension helps internet users spot fake news

4 Comments

Trusted News

The rise of fake news has affected many people's faith in the internet as a reliable source. In order to help with the problem, Adblock Plus maker eyeo is launching a new browser extension called Trusted News.

Available free for Chrome browsers, the extension works by checking domains, websites, and news sources against the world's largest network of fact-checking databases.

After installing the Trusted News extension, users can navigate to websites as usual but they will now notice a green check-mark or other flags on the extension indicating the nature of the sources used by that site. Besides a green check-mark indicating trustworthiness, other flags mark sites as biased, untrustworthy, satire, clickbait, user-generated content, malicious or unknown.

The classification of each news source is taken from fact-checking organizations and stored in the MetaCert Protocol registry to provide unbiased, democratically assessed information on the integrity of each website and news source. Users of Trusted News can also contribute to the registry of sites by reporting for evaluation any news sources and other websites that they may discover.

"Fake news is profoundly affecting our society and our ability to make informed decisions as citizens. While we don’t profess to have solved the entire problem yet, we are proud to launch Trusted News as a first, humble step that we will continue to improve as it pushes beyond beta," says Till Faida, CEO of eyeo. "Trusted News is still new, but there are two secrets in the sauce. First, it is a solution for users, not an ambitious plan to reform platforms or information sources; and second, it separates the fact-checkers determining what is fake and what is not from the actual product applying the determination."

You can find out more on the Trusted News site or download the plugin from the Chrome Web Store.

4 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple updates App Store rules to prevent devs gathering data from contacts

Microsoft Office gets a facelift to improve usability

Xbox One reported to integrate with Google Assistant and Alexa

Data science moves away from big data towards containers and cloud

Ransomware: As big a threat as the media claims

Free Chrome extension helps internet users spot fake news

Would you swap Windows 10 for Windows 95 -- 2018 Edition?

Most Commented Stories

Which? finds half of Windows 10 users have encountered problems, calls for Microsoft to pay compensation

282 Comments

Microsoft to stop offering support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in forums

144 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17686

107 Comments

Windows 10 April 2018 Update breaks SMBv1

41 Comments

USB fans gifted to reporters at Trump-Kim summit spark security fears

37 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.