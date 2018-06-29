Opera 54 adds Update and Recovery page, introduces news to Speed Dial

Opera Software has released Opera 54.0, the latest version of its Chromium-based browser for Windows, Mac and Linux.

The new release adds two new features: the first allows users to set up customized news feeds on the main Speed Dial page. The second makes it possible to recover the browser and settings more easily thanks to a visible new Update & Recovery menu section.

The new Update & Recovery option -- accessible from the main Opera menu -- provides users with two buttons. The first -- Update -- merely apes what’s already accessible via Opera > About Opera. However, the Recovery button is more interesting.

Clicking this allows users to correct a misbehaving browser one of two ways: a simple reset of Opera’s settings (comprising search engine choice, pinned tabs and browser settings), or a full reset that also removes all user data: extensions, bookmarks, history, saved passwords and all temporary data, including cookies.

The other new item can be found on Opera’s Speed Dial tab. A new Personal News button, found underneath Bookmarks, delivers 50 headlines. The feature can be enabled or disabled via the Appearance > Show News button under Easy Setup.

Once enabled, 50 news headlines are displayed from a variety of sources. Users can filter content by category, such as business, news, sports, science and health -- click the Settings button on the right to change language and country source (over 40 alternatives are available).

Users can also view these stories -- plus add their own sources -- via the existing Personal News button, which was added in Opera 39.

Opera 54.0 is available now as a freeware download for Windows, Mac and 64-bit Linux users. Existing users can update from within Opera itself -- simply open the Opera menu and choose About Opera to do so.