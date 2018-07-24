Microsoft opens Skip Ahead ring for Insider builds of Windows 10 Redstone 6

1 Comment

Windows 10 Skip Ahead

Microsoft has announced that the Skip Ahead ring has been opened for people who want to get the first look at the Windows 10 Redstone 6.

Back with the release of Windows 10 build 17713, Microsoft announced it was "doing a complete reset of Skip Ahead". This is now complete, so you can sign up for the preview ring once again. Spaces are limited, so if you want to take part you're going to have to be quick -- once the maximum number of participants has been reached, Skip Ahead will close once again.

See also:

Opting in to the Skip Ahead Ring means getting even earlier access to future builds of Windows 10 than those signed up for the Fast Ring. Builds come from the RS_PRERELEASE branch and with development of Redstone 5 coming to an end, joining Skip Ahead is the fastest way to see what's in store with Redstone 6.

Microsoft announced the opening of the Skip Ahead Ring on Twitter, saying:

Joining Skip ahead is simple. Open up Settings and head to Update & Security before moving to the Windows Insider Program section. From the drop down menu labelled " What kind of content would you like to receive?", select the "Skip ahead to the next Windows release" option.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft opens Skip Ahead ring for Insider builds of Windows 10 Redstone 6

Nintendo spoils retro gamers' fun by shutting a popular Game Boy Advance emulator and two ROM sites

Toshiba XG6 NVMe SSD is world's first with 96-Layer 3D Flash

Microsoft launches open source Quantum Katas project on GitHub to teach Q# programming

The Document Foundation distances itself from unofficial LibreOffice app in the Microsoft Store

Brace yourself for a slew of security warnings from Chrome

DevOps -- sorting the leaders from the laggards

Most Commented Stories

Who cares what Trump thinks about Europe's record fine for Google?

135 Comments

New survey conveys the challenges of the Windows 10 migration

131 Comments

How to download offline copies of Windows 10 apps from the Microsoft Store [Update]

44 Comments

Ookla: T-Mobile is fastest mobile internet carrier in USA, Minneapolis is speediest city

42 Comments

Free, open source office suite LibreOffice arrives in the Microsoft Store -- with a price tag

39 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.