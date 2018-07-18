How to download offline copies of Windows 10 apps from the Microsoft Store
It’s very easy to install Windows apps from the Microsoft Store. You just need to go to the app’s page there, click the 'Get the app' button, and wait.
But what if you want to download a copy of the app for installing later, or on multiple systems? Well it turns out there is a way to do this.
AdGuard has created a new web tool that lets you download apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Just copy the URL of the app you want and paste it into the box on the AdGuard site here.
The tool will list all of the available downloads for that app, and you can click the one you want to save a copy.
You’ll see the file name, when it is set to expire, the SHA-1 hashes and size, which helps you to download the right file. You'll need to download the AppxBundle (application) and EAppxBundle (updater) files.
To install an app, just run the download and it will install as normal.
As Ghacks points out, you can’t use the service to download paid applications or games for free -- AdGuard blocks those listings.