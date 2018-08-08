How to watch free movies on the Roku Channel -- no Roku hardware ownership required

12 Comments

With more and more people cutting the cord, streaming media devices such as Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV are continually gaining in popularity. This is in addition to smart televisions, which can include some of the same apps and functionality.

Roku boxes are a popular option not only because they are affordable, but also, they have access to the Roku Channel -- a totally free offering of popular movies and other media. If you don't own a Roku box, you cannot watch that complimentary content, right? Actually, starting today, anyone can view the movies online -- no Roku hardware needed!

ALSO READ: Roku TV Wireless Speakers are both intriguing and concerning

"For those of you who are new to The Roku Channel, it offers unlimited access to comedies, award-winners, cult classics, live news and much more. You can stream as much as you want from an ever-changing selection of entertainment. And now it’s easier than ever to watch -- simply visit TheRokuChannel.com to start streaming after you log in or create a Roku account," says Rob Holmes, Roku.

As someone who has embraced Apple TV and doesn't own a Roku, I decided to give it a go. I went to the Roku website and registered for a free account. After registering my email address and establishing a password, I was able to watch The Matrix instantly. This is one of my favorite movies, so it was particularly cool. Currently, the entire Matrix trilogy -- and more -- is available to stream for free during August.

When Roku says the streaming content is available on the web, it doesn't just mean on a desktop operating system. Actually, I was able to stream a movie on my iPhone. Yes, this is totally free premium media on mobile. There were no hoops to jump through either -- it was easy as tapping a play button. Amazing.

While I appreciate the free content from Roku, I am puzzled by the move. Why give away one of the perks of owning Roku hardware to those that don't? With that said, when signing up, they did want to spam me with offers, but I unchecked that box. I suppose Roku gains the ability to market to the folks that leave the spam box checked.

12 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 6 Build 18214 to Insiders on Skip Ahead

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17735 to Insiders on the Fast ring

Hijack attack aims to grab bank details via routers

The most malware infected cities in the US

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Qualcomm to make $700m investment in new Taiwanese antitrust settlement

Google has slashed the size of Android apps

Most Commented Stories

How to lock down Windows 10, block telemetry and kill unwanted features like Cortana and Bing-integration

72 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17730 with new Your Phone app for Android and iOS

70 Comments

Confirmed: Fortnite for Android will risk players' security by sidestepping Google Play

53 Comments

Rejoice! Microsoft gives Skype classic a temporary stay of execution

40 Comments

The Surface Go is here, and people just don't know what to make of it

38 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.