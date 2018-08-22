Acronis True Image 2019 adds user-friendly recovery toolkit, cleanup tool

5 Comments

Acronis has launched Acronis True Image 2019 for Windows and Mac, a major new release of its popular local and cloud backup tool.

The 2019 version is dubbed the 15-year Anniversary Edition, celebrating the milestone release. New features added include a dedicated survival toolkit, ability to manually clean backup files and widened anti-ransomware protection.

Acronis True Image 2019 opens with a new recovery tool: the Acronis Survival Toolkit. It brings together boot media, system partition and all the user’s backups on a single drive. Recovery is then a simple case of plugging in the drive and booting from it.

Elsewhere, a new backup cleanup tool allows users to free up drive space by removing unnecessary versions of a backup and deleting files no longer required.

The program’s cloud backup portion has also been tweaked, with a new file-to-cloud formatting scheme that Acronis promises increases both reliability and performance of backups.

Mac users gain a new Active Disk Cloning function, making it possible to upgrade to a larger or faster drive by creating an exact replica of the drive while it’s in use. Users can also create a bootable clone of the drive on an external drive for disaster recovery purposes -- Bootcamp is fully supported.

Acronis continues to tighten its integration with the Mac virtualization tool Parallels Desktop -- the latest version of the latter sees Acronis 2019 use a native API to back up virtual machines, allowing them to be recovered as a set of files bootable in a Parallels Desktop environment.

Other minor changes include the ability to create an event-based schedule for backups that start whenever a user inserts their USB backup drive. The WinPE rescue media is improved to allow for system recovery through both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections.

Finally, the program’s anti-ransomware technology, which protects user data from ransomware encryption, has been extended to also protect data on network drives and share.

Acronis TrueImage 2019 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows XP, 7 or later as well as Macs running macOS 10.11 or later. Prices start from $49.99 for a one-time purchase, or $49.99 for a single year’s subscription, which includes access to free cloud backup features.

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fortnite installer had a serious security flaw that Google just revealed

Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17746 to the Fast ring

You can now power your Raspberry Pi over Ethernet

T-Mobile hacked -- over 2 million accounts exposed

Does your website risk leaking personal data?

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Popular Kodi add-on 'phones home' -- and could get you into serious legal trouble

57 Comments

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

54 Comments

Would you swap Android or iOS for Windows XP Mobile -- 2018 Edition?

43 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

41 Comments

deepin Linux 15.7 available for download

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.