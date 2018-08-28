Samsung unveils blazing fast NVMe-based Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD X5

NVMe solid state drives are one of the best PC innovations ever. This storage is insanely fast, making SATA SSDs look slow in comparison. Seriously, folks, a quality NVMe drive will make your computer scream.

Today, Samsung announces a new Thunderbolt 3 SSD that uses NVMe storage. In other words, it is an external drive that matches the ultra fast speeds found in internal variants. Called "Portable SSD X5," it will be sold in three capacities -- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Not only is it fast, but quite beautiful too. As you can expect, the X5 is very pricey.

"Leveraging synergies between NVMe and Thunderbolt 3 technologies, Samsung’s X5 delivers maximized performance levels for professionals working with heavy multimedia files. Thanks to Thunderbolt 3’s 40Gbps bandwidth – up to four times faster than USB 3.1 – the X5 offers a read speed of up to 2,800 MB/s, which is up to 5.2 times faster than the widely used SATA interface portable SSDs and up to 25.5 times faster than external HDDs. The drive also boasts the fastest maximum write speed of 2,300 MB/s, enabling users to transfer a 20GB-sized 4K UHD video in just 12 seconds," says Samsung.

The famed company further says, "The X5 features a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat. A shock-resistant internal frame and rugged metal housing can withstand accidental drops of up to two meters (6.6 feet). In addition, the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink – a mechanical internal solution – safeguard the X5 from overheating, ensuring reliability while maintaining optimal operating temperatures. The X5 also offers powerful data protection with 'Samsung Portable SSD Software', based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, including optional password protection and easy configuration of security settings."

Samsung shares the following specifications.

Category Samsung Portable SSD X5
Capacity 2TB/1TB/500GB
Interface Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps)
Dimensions (LxWxH) 119 x 62 x 19.7 mm (4.7 x 2.4 x 0.8 inches)
Weight 150 grams (5.3 oz.)
Compatibility  

Macs and Windows PCs with Thunderbolt 3 ports

(Not backward compatible / Not compatible with PCs only with USB interface)

 

O/S) Mac OS Sierra (10.12) or higher

Windows 10 64 bit RS 2 or higher

 
Performance Up to 2,800 MB/s sequential read speeds

Up to 2,300 MB/s sequential write speeds (500GB: up to 2,100 MB/s)
Encryption AES 256-bit hardware encryption
Security Samsung Portable SSD Software

Password protection (optional)
Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
RoHS Compliance RoHS
Warranty Three-Year Limited Warranty

The Samsung Portable SSD X5 will be sold at many retailers beginning September 3. As stated earlier, the cost is quite high. The 500GB model is $399.99, while the 1TB variant is $699.99. The top 2TB model is fantastically expensive at $1,399.99. Of course, you get what you pay for -- these offer blazing fast speeds and very nice capacities. Not to mention, the drive is from Samsung -- one of the most respected SSD manufacturers.

If you would like your own Samsung Portable SSD X5, you can pre-order from Amazon here now.

Samsung unveils blazing fast NVMe-based Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD X5

