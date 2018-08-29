The top cybersecurity concerns for IT and business

No Comments

business fear

Everyone is aware that cybersecurity threats are out there, but what are the biggest threats and are IT and business executives worried about the same things?

New research from data security specialist Varonis highlights some major differences -- and potential challenges -- when it comes to communicating and aligning on key threats.

Corporate executives share the same broad concerns as their IT security teams. When asked to name the top three cybersecurity concerns facing their organizations, both groups cite data loss and data theft/exfiltration as their top two concerns. Opinions differ after that, however, with cybersecurity pros putting ransomware at number three, while executive worry more about data alteration being used to sabotage critical code.

When asked what type of data they were most concerned with protecting, both executives and cybersecurity/IT pros prioritize customer or patient data and intellectual property. However, the C-suite executives name protecting employee data in third where IT staff place financial data as their third biggest data concern.

There's disagreement on the impact of breaches too, with business execs  naming the costs of recovery as their main concern. IT execs, perhaps surprisingly, worry more about the impact on brand image.

IT staff have a more positive perception of their organization’s security preparedness compared to non-IT executives and are more inclined to believe the business is making progress on security issues and that its approach is aligned to the risk being faced.

You can see a summary of the findings in the infographic below.

Varonis infographic

Image Credit: olly18 / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The top cybersecurity concerns for IT and business

Stay ahead of cyber threats with effective cybersecurity training

Are you the target of a Smishing attack?

Privacy: Yahoo still scans your emails... and wants to sell data to advertisers

Now you can get verified on Instagram

Google denies bias after Trump launches accusatory attack on the search giant

TP-Link announces Intel-powered Archer C2700 Dual-Band AC2600 Wi-Fi Router

Most Commented Stories

Epic calls Google 'irresponsible' for exposing Fortnite security flaw

72 Comments

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

59 Comments

Microsoft Windows task scheduler 0-day outed on Twitter

52 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

42 Comments

Xbox All Access is Microsoft’s latest scheme to catch up with Sony PlayStation 4

30 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.