Get 'Hacking the Hacker' ($13 value) FREE for a limited time

Meet the world's top ethical hackers and explore the tools of the trade.

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical at all levels, from retail businesses all the way up to national security. Hacking the Hacker takes you inside the world of cybersecurity to show you what goes on behind the scenes, and introduces you to the men and women on the front lines of this technological arms race. Light on jargon and heavy on intrigue, this resource drives to the heart of the field, introducing the people and practices that help keep our world secure.

Hacking the Hacker will help you:

Go deep into the world of white hat hacking to grasp just how critical cybersecurity is

Read the stories of some of the world's most renowned computer security experts

Learn how hackers do what they do -- no technical expertise necessary

Delve into social engineering, cryptography, penetration testing, network attacks, and more

As a field, cybersecurity is large and multi-faceted -- yet not historically diverse. With a massive demand for qualified professional that is only going to grow, opportunities are endless. Hacking the Hacker shows you why you should give the field a closer look.

