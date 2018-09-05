Get 'Hacking the Hacker' ($13 value) FREE for a limited time

Meet the world's top ethical hackers and explore the tools of the trade.

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical at all levels, from retail businesses all the way up to national security. Hacking the Hacker takes you inside the world of cybersecurity to show you what goes on behind the scenes, and introduces you to the men and women on the front lines of this technological arms race. Light on jargon and heavy on intrigue, this resource drives to the heart of the field, introducing the people and practices that help keep our world secure.

Hacking the Hacker will help you:

  • Go deep into the world of white hat hacking to grasp just how critical cybersecurity is
  • Read the stories of some of the world's most renowned computer security experts
  • Learn how hackers do what they do -- no technical expertise necessary
  • Delve into social engineering, cryptography, penetration testing, network attacks, and more

As a field, cybersecurity is large and multi-faceted -- yet not historically diverse. With a massive demand for qualified professional that is only going to grow, opportunities are endless. Hacking the Hacker shows you why you should give the field a closer look.

Hacking the Hacker from Wiley usually retails for $13, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on September 19, so act fast.

