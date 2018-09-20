Linksys launches enterprise grade Wi-Fi network management for SMBs

No Comments

Linksys access point

Businesses of all sizes are dependent on wireless networks, but for smaller organizations the costs of deploying and managing a suitably fast and secure can be prohibitive.

Networking specialist Linksys is launching its new Cloud Manager, a cloud-hosted Wi-Fi management platform purpose-built for small business environments that reduces costs and increases operational efficiencies.

"There is a gap in the market for affordable, business-grade cloud managed Wi-Fi management platforms designed specifically for SMBs," says Wayne Newton, director of commercial business at Linksys. "Current offerings are either built with consumer-grade hardware or with expensive, enterprise features with prohibitive annual hosting fees. A common complaint is enterprise offerings are complex and over-engineered with features and functionality beyond the usual requirements of a small business network."

Linksys Cloud Manager enables IT administrators and other authorised users to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot single or distributed wireless networks in real time via a single dashboard and sign-on. This plug and play platform helps provide secure remote access to Linksys Business Wireless-AC Access Points, which are built with enterprise-grade, high-performance hardware. It's cost effective too, with no license or maintenance fees for five years.

Users can manage multiple, unlimited client Wi-Fi networks in any location from one centralized dashboard with a single login that gives visibility of all accounts, sites, access points, and devices. It offers remote monitoring and real-time alerts, as well as being scalable and able to cope with distributed networks.

Linksys Cloud Manager is pre-installed on a number of Linksys Business Wireless-AC Access Points at no extra cost. You can find out more on the company's website.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Amazon Introduces a new companion DVR -- Fire TV Recast

Amazon updates its Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Show

Amazon Smart Plugs let you control home devices with Alexa -- but you’ll need an Echo device

Amazon announces an Alexa-powered microwave with a built-in popcorn Dash button

SteelSeries launches CS:GO Howl Edition Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad

Kaspersky launches updated small business security solution

Linksys launches enterprise grade Wi-Fi network management for SMBs

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

85 Comments

Microsoft quietly stops interfering with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

83 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

47 Comments

5 ways to regain control of your privacy in Windows 10

45 Comments

The price you pay Apple for (so-called) iPhone innovation

29 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.