Windows 10 now has its own exclusive Linux distro -- WLinux

There are a number of Linux distros available for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), including Ubuntu, openSUSE Leap 42, Debian GNU/Linux, and Kali Linux.

However, these distros tend to lack development tools and contain unnecessary packages, such as systemd. WLinux is a new, open source Linux distribution based on Debian stable that has been specially optimized for WSL.

Created by open-source software startup Whitewater Foundry, WLinux has a number of WSL-specific enhancements enabled by default, with additional features planned for the future.

Features include:

A fast Linux terminal and development environment for developers and pro-users built on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on Windows 10.

Out-of-the-box support for most Linux graphical apps with no need to configure display or libGL settings. Note: Requires a Windows-based X client, such as X410.

Popular development tools, including zsh shell, git, neovim, and python 3.7 pre-installed. Additional packages can be easily installed via the apt package management system (e.g. $ sudo apt install nodejs) from the expansive Debian repos and third-party Debian-compatible repos. The Debian backports and testing repos are also pre-configured.

Pre-installed with wslu, a set of useful open-source utilities for interacting between WSL and Windows 10.

A handful of unnecessary packages, such as systemd, have been removed to improve stability and security.

Additional scripts to easily install the following popular applications: Google Chrome $ sudo /opt/installchrome.sh Visual Studio Code $ sudo /opt/installcode.sh pip3 for python (Testing) fzf (Testing) Think another app needs to be here? File a feature request and state your case.

New features are actively added based on community interest, including paid bug and feature bounties.

WLinux offers faster patching than any upstream Linux distro for WSL-specific bugs.

There’s an official Wiki here, and WLinux can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store. It isn’t free however -- the distro is usually priced at $19.99, but for a limited time you can get it for $9.99.

If you don't want to pay, you are free to build WLinux from the source yourself or fork it into your own project.