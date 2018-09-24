Windows 10 now has its own exclusive Linux distro -- WLinux
There are a number of Linux distros available for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), including Ubuntu, openSUSE Leap 42, Debian GNU/Linux, and Kali Linux.
However, these distros tend to lack development tools and contain unnecessary packages, such as systemd. WLinux is a new, open source Linux distribution based on Debian stable that has been specially optimized for WSL.
Created by open-source software startup Whitewater Foundry, WLinux has a number of WSL-specific enhancements enabled by default, with additional features planned for the future.
Features include:
- A fast Linux terminal and development environment for developers and pro-users built on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on Windows 10.
- Out-of-the-box support for most Linux graphical apps with no need to configure display or libGL settings. Note: Requires a Windows-based X client, such as X410.
- Popular development tools, including zsh shell, git, neovim, and python 3.7 pre-installed. Additional packages can be easily installed via the apt package management system (e.g. $ sudo apt install nodejs) from the expansive Debian repos and third-party Debian-compatible repos. The Debian backports and testing repos are also pre-configured.
- Pre-installed with wslu, a set of useful open-source utilities for interacting between WSL and Windows 10.
- A handful of unnecessary packages, such as systemd, have been removed to improve stability and security.
- Additional scripts to easily install the following popular applications:
- Google Chrome $ sudo /opt/installchrome.sh
- Visual Studio Code $ sudo /opt/installcode.sh
- pip3 for python (Testing)
- fzf (Testing)
- Think another app needs to be here? File a feature request and state your case.
- New features are actively added based on community interest, including paid bug and feature bounties.
- WLinux offers faster patching than any upstream Linux distro for WSL-specific bugs.
There’s an official Wiki here, and WLinux can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store. It isn’t free however -- the distro is usually priced at $19.99, but for a limited time you can get it for $9.99.
If you don't want to pay, you are free to build WLinux from the source yourself or fork it into your own project.