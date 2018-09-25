Symantec brings improved data loss prevention and rights management to Office 365

Protecting data in the cloud and ensuring compliance with rules and regulations is a complex task. The adoption off SaaS applications like Office 365 makes it even more so.

Symantec is launching an enhanced version of its Data Loss Prevention technology to protect data in Office 365 and allow users to safely share it internally as well as with partners and contractors.

Symantec's DLP uses a powerful combination of detection technologies backed by advanced machine learning to classify sensitive personal information. These include Sensitive Image Recognition (SIR) with Optical Character Recognition (OCR). When data is shared with third parties, identity-based encryption and digital rights are automatically enabled to classify and persistently protect and track the data. Protected organizations have visibility into where their data is shared and who is accessing it, with the ability to revoke access if needed. This Information Centric Security (ICS) approach focuses protection around data and reinforces GDPR controls and other compliance best practices.

"As enterprises migrate to Office 365 and other SaaS applications, they risk a huge potential of data loss, which is made even more complex in the face of increasing data regulations such as GDPR," says Nico Popp, senior vice president of Information Protection, Symantec. "Information Protection is a critical part of an organization's integrated cyber defense strategy in this cloud generation environment. By taking a holistic approach, we can better protect data as it moves across endpoints, networks and applications."

New capabilities in Symantec DLP 15.1 include automatic protection for sensitive emails and attachments in Office 365 and Gmail with identity-based encryption and digital rights management. There's also the ability to read classification tags that were manually applied to files and emails and automatically protect based on the assigned level of sensitivity. It offers easier monitoring for GDPR compliance-related data risk with the use of new DLP in-built policy templates and powerful risk-based reporting capabilities.

You can find out more on the Symantec website.

Photo credit: metamorworks / Shutterstock