Companies continue to use vulnerable open source components

No Comments

hacker laptop

Use of known vulnerable open source components has increased by 120 percent over the last year and 62 percent of organizations say they have no meaningful control over OSS components, according to a new study.

Sonatype's fourth annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report shows that open source continues to be a key driver of innovation -- with software developers downloading more than 300 billion open source components in the past 12 months. However, hackers are exploiting this growing trend, and even beginning to inject vulnerabilities directly into open source projects.

Currently over 1.3 million vulnerabilities in OSS components do not have a corresponding CVE advisory in the public NVD database. The report also offers a country-by country analysis, and reveals that 14 percent of downloads by US developers and 12 percent of downloads by UK developers contain a vulnerable component.

"As open source accelerates to its zenith of value, the underlying fundamentals of the ecosystem and the infrastructure supporting it, are increasingly at risk," says Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. "A series of high profile and devastating cyber attacks last year demonstrated the intent and ability to exploit security vulnerabilities in software supply chains. This year's report proves, however, that secure software development isn’t out of reach. The application economy can grow and prosper in regulated, secure environments, if managed properly."

Among other findings are that more than 15,000 new or updated open source releases are made available to developers every day. The average enterprise downloaded 170,000 Java components in 2017, up 36 percent over the previous year.

The report also reveals that automation plays a critical role in mitigating risk and supporting innovation, with automated software supply chains 2X more efficient and 2X more secure than manual systems.

The full report is available from the Sonatype website.

Photo Credit: Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fedora 29 Beta Linux distro now available for download with improved Raspberry Pi support

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller gets Apple HomeKit support

Companies continue to use vulnerable open source components

Zoho taken offline by domain registrar for phishing violations

Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook-owned company to 'explore curiosity and creativity again'

Roku unveils affordable Premiere and Premiere+ 4K streaming media boxes

Apple acquires Shazam and promises an ad-free app for all

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

95 Comments

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 5.0 'Juno' Beta 2 Linux distro now available

72 Comments

PayPal bans Infowars for spreading hate speech

67 Comments

Windows 10 now has its own exclusive Linux distro -- WLinux

64 Comments

5 ways to regain control of your privacy in Windows 10

56 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.