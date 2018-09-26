Plex adds subtitle downloads, kills plugins, Watch Later and Cloud Sync

Plex continues to evolve, and the latest addition to the media player is the ability to download subtitles from within the software. This will come as great news for anyone who has battled with subtitle websites, and greatly simplifies the process of adding them to your media collection.

But as well as adding this option, Plex has also announced that it is sunsetting three features -- namely Watch Later, Cloud Sync and (perhaps surprisingly) support for plugins.

The ability to download subtitles is rolling out as a Plex Pass Preview over the next few days, and Plex says of it: "For years now (li-ter-ah-ly) you’ve have been asking for a way to get subtitles without having to go back to the computer, submit to dubious popup ads, move the subs into place, refresh the media, get distracted by a half-eaten hoagie in the fridge. Sorry, where was I? Oh right, so we're pleased to announce a feature which makes it so easy to find and enable a subtitle, you don’t even have to leave the couch. We use all sorts of smarts to find you the best matches in all sorts of languages (half of all Plexians are outside the US). This feature will be rolling out as Plex Pass Preview over the next few days as we fine tune it on Web Desktop, Xbox One, most LG TVs, Plex Media Player, Android mobile, and Android TV (iOS and Apple TV will follow up shortly)."

But as Plex giveth with one hand, it taketh away with the other.

Citing low usage numbers, Plex is getting rid of the Watch Later feature as well as Cloud Sync. Plex also says that due to being used by less than 2 percent of users, plugins are being ditched. As well as low usage, the problem of supporting something that uses an old protocol is becoming problematic. As a softener, however, you'll be able to continue to use plugins on a manual basis "for the foreseeable future".

Looking to the future -- but without giving any sort of schedule away -- Plex also gives a glimpse of what we can expect to see happening on the platform: