Canonical unveils the official Ubuntu Linux 18.10 'Cosmic Cuttlefish' wallpaper

Twice a year, a new version of Ubuntu is released -- in April and October. We are currently in September, meaning a new release is just around the corner. As per normal naming guidelines (YY.MM), it will be version 18.10. In addition to a number, Canonical assigns a fun name too -- based on an animal, alphabetically, preceded by a word that starts with the same letter. In this case, Ubuntu 18.04 is using the letter "C." What is it called? Cosmic Cuttlefish.

The name and version number is only part of the tradition, however, In addition, Canonical releases a special wallpaper based on the name. The animal is often a line drawing with the background using the classic Ubuntu magenta/orange gradient color. Today, on Twitter, Canonical unveils the official Cosmic Cuttlefish wallpaper.

As you can see, the colors are what you'd expect, but wait, that doesn't look like a fish; it resembles a squid, right? Ah, you see, the cuttlefish is actually a mollusk, and not really a fish. Yes, the creature's name is a bit of a misnomer.

Wikipedia describes the cuttlefish's characteristics below.

Cuttlefish have large, W-shaped pupils, eight arms, and two tentacles furnished with denticulated suckers, with which they secure their prey. They generally range in size from 15 to 25 cm (6 to 10 in), with the largest species, Sepia apama, reaching 50 cm (20 in) in mantle length and over 10.5 kg (23 lb) in mass.

#Ubuntu 18.10 - code named the 🌠 Cosmic Cuttlefish is just around the corner 🎉. So it's time to welcome the new wallpaper that'll be swimming to your desktop soon! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/iiruhci7gJ — Ubuntu (@ubuntu) September 27, 2018

If you ask me, the wallpaper is quite beautiful -- a classic Ubuntu image. I am curious what you think of it, however, dear readers. Please tell me your opinions in the comments below.