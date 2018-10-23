Industrial control systems offer a soft target for attackers

No Comments

industrial skyline

Security gaps in key areas such as plain-text passwords, direct connections to the internet, and weak anti-virus protections are leaving industrial control systems vulnerable to attack according to a new report.

The study from ICS security company CyberX also shows that although the use of Windows XP has declined over the last year there are still older, unpatchable, Windows systems in slightly more than half of all industrial sites.

The CyberX report is based on analyzing real-world traffic from production ICS networks, making it an accurate representation of the current state of ICS security. The report is based on data captured over the past 12 months from more than 850 production ICS networks across six continents and all industrial sectors including energy and utilities, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil and gas.

Among the findings are that 69 percent of industrial sites have plain text passwords traversing the network. This plus a lack of encryption in legacy protocols like SNMP and FTP exposes sensitive credentials, making cyber-reconnaissance and subsequent compromise relatively easy.

Whether for convenience or through inattention, 40 percent of industrial networks continue to be connected to the public internet. With digitization as a key business driver, operational technology (OT) networks are now also increasingly connected to corporate IT networks, providing additional digital pathways for attackers. 16 percent have at least one wireless access point that if misconfigured could lead to unauthorised access.

A worrying 57 percent of ICS systems are still not running any anti-virus protections that update signatures automatically. In addition 53 percent of sites have outdated Windows systems like XP that no longer receive security patches from Microsoft.

"We're not here to create FUD, but we think it’s important for business leaders to have a data-driven view of ICS risk so they can ask the right questions," says Dan Shugrue, senior director of industrial cybersecurity for CyberX. "We're definitely making progress in reducing ICS risk, but we have a long way to go. Reducing ICS risk is a journey -- most of these ICS networks were designed decades ago, long before cybersecurity was a key design priority."

You can find out more in the full report, available from the CyberX website.

Image Credit: panimoni / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Industrial control systems offer a soft target for attackers

Mugger tip: Here's what not to do

Password Check Required Immediately -- and more of 2018's most successful phishing subject lines

New Zealand chooses Google Chromebooks over Microsoft Windows 10 for education

Firefox Quantum 63 focuses on performance improvements, minor tweaks

System76 releases Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 18.10 Linux distribution

Cybersecurity commandments: An insight into trivial things causing big problems

Most Commented Stories

elementary OS 5 'Juno' Linux distribution is ready to replace Windows 10

163 Comments

Snaps for Linux are a massive success

60 Comments

New Zealand chooses Google Chromebooks over Microsoft Windows 10 for education

51 Comments

Windows 10 October 2018 Update nearly ready for re-release

34 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18262 to the Fast and Skip Ahead rings

21 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.