Corsair launches K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE mechanical gaming keyboards

I'm a huge fan of mechanical keyboards. While they are great for gaming, I find they are quite brilliant for general use too. Nothing makes me happier than typing away on a quality keyboard, and mechanical keyswitches often feel very premium.

My one complaint about mechanical keyboards is the height. It can be hard to get my arms/shoulders comfortable when the keyboard ands its keys are too high/thick -- a problem I don't have with Apple's non-mechanical -- yet very slim -- desktop keyboard. Today, Corsair announces two new keyboards that aim to help with this issue. You see, as the name implies, the new K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE mechanical gaming keyboards have -- you guessed it -- low profile switches and RGB lighting!

"At the heart of the K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE keyboards are new CHERRY MX Low Profile keyswitches, combining trusted CHERRY mechanical switch performance with a new, lower 11.9mm switch height and short actuation distance. Combined with redesigned, low profile keycaps, these switches reduce the full keypress distance to both bottom out the key and actuate the switch, lessening keypress fatigue during extended typing or gaming. The K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE features CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB Speed keyswitches exclusive to CORSAIR, engineered for maximum performance with an ultra-fast 1.0 mm actuation distance, while the K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE uses CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB Red mechanical keyswitches, which offer familiar smooth and linear movement with a low 1.2mm actuation distance," says Corsair.

The company also says, "The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE and K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE come complete with all of the extras that PC gamers demand of a fully-featured CORSAIR K70 keyboard: dedicated multimedia controls, a knurled aluminum volume roller, a USB pass-through port for additional devices, onboard profile storage to take your settings anywhere and 100 percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover to guarantee that every keypress always registers. Both keyboards also come with additional replacement low profile FPS and MOBA gaming keycaps for the WASD and QWERDF keys -- specifically textured, sculpted and color-accented for the most often used keys for gaming."

Corsair shares the following features of the new keyboards.

CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB Red Keyswitches (K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE) or CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB Speed Keyswitches (K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE)

Anodized Aluminum Frame

Multicolor, Per-Key RGB Backlighting

Compatible with CORSAIR iCUE Software

Detachable Palm Rest Included

Dedicated Volume and Multimedia Controls

USB 2.0 Type-A Pass-Through Port

Textured Replacement WASD and QWERDF Keycaps

8MB Onboard Profile Storage

Windows Lock Button

100 percent Anti-Ghosting with Full Key Rollover

Both keyboard variants carry the same price -- $169.99. This is appreciated, as cost won't be a factor when deciding between the two. Availability is immediate, with both being on Amazon. The CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RED can be had here, while the K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE can be found here.