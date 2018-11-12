Microsoft opens pre-orders for the Surface Go with LTE Advanced -- yours for $679

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft has announced that pre-orders for LTE-enabled versions of its Surface Go tablet are now open.

There are three models to choose from, ranging in price from $679 to $829, and you can pre-order today and expect to receive the device on November 20. The Surface Go with LTE Advanced supports AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, and two of the models are designed with businesses in mind.

The consumer-grade version is the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage -- the cheapest option at $679. Next up is the similarly specced Surface Pro with LTE Advanced for Business (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) for $729. Completing the trio is the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced for Business (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) for $829.

The cheaper consumer model runs Window 10 in S Mode, while the two business models run Windows 10 Pro.

The November 20 launch date applies to the US and Canada, with availability spreading to other markets just two days later.

