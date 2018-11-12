Nintendo is shutting down Netflix and other video streaming services on Wii in January

If you're a Wii owner who uses the console to not only play games but also enjoy binging on Netflix, you're going to have to find an alternative soon. Nintendo is closing down streaming video services on the device in January 2019.

We already knew of Nintendo's intention to shut down the Wii Shop channel in January 2109, but the addition of shuttering video streaming will come as an added blow to Wii owners.

Realistically, it is of little surprise that Nintendo is cutting back -- the Wii is an old console now, and there have already been a number of channels phased out. Come January 30, 2019, the Wii Shop channel will be no more, and video streaming will be switched off as well.

Netflix notified its users about the impending change in an email which was shared on Reddit:

Unfortunately, Nintendo will suspend all video streaming services on Wii -- including the Netflix Channel -- after January 31, 2019.

We hope you'll soon enjoy an even better Netflix experience with additional features on a supported device. Please visit netflix.com/wii for our device list.

If you click through to the link, the date mentioned is actually January 30, but whether it is the 30th or the 31st, you have just two and a half months to enjoy Netflix on your Wii before you have to start using another device.

