Fighting mobile ad fraud with artificial intelligence

The mobile advertising market is massive, around $75 billion worldwide according to Forbes, and that makes it an attractive target for fraudsters.

Fraud rates have almost doubled over the past year and companies are under increasing pressure to monitor data for clients, allowing them to identify and prevent the risk of fraud hurting campaign performance.

To help tackle this problem mobile advertising specialist WeQ is launching a new SHIELD product to protect its mobile ad clients.

Sven Lubek, Managing Director at WeQ, says, "WeQ SHIELD is based on AI technology, which unlike other manual or statically automated systems in the market today, uses machine learning to constantly adapt our mechanisms for detecting suspicious behavior. This uniquely empowers our team to take immediate action in the increasingly complex and growing fight against fraud."

WeQ SHIELD monitors all client traffic for suspicious patterns and non-compliant behavior, based on a set of performance KPIs and compliance benchmarks set in advance with each client. The solution flags any deviations from the set benchmarks, lays out strategies to block any unwanted traffic, and develops methods to prevent any future offenses on a sub-source level.

WeQ SHIELD also contains interactive dashboards and visualizations. These help account managers understand campaigns and take data-driven actions based on different compliance metrics, reducing risk for advertisers.

"We have gathered an expert team of data scientists and business intelligence specialists who use machine learning to comb through hundreds of millions of events and data points daily such as installs, post install events, traffic distribution, and device and operational system variations," adds Lubek. "This builds a knowledge base that helps predict and take action against any malicious behavior."

Image Credit: Denphumi / Shutterstock