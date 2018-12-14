Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-thirteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

New apps and games for Windows 10

Best of Bing 2018 Exclusive

A wallpaper theme pack for Windows 10 featuring some of Bing's best images of 2018.

EditThisCookie for Edge (Edge)

EditThisCookie is a cookie management extension for Microsoft's Edge web browser.

Edge users may use the extension to add, edit, or delete cookies, and use advanced features such as blocking cookies or protecting them.

Cookies can be imported and exported, and old cookies can be removed easily using the extensions.

IObit Surfing Protection & Ads Removal (Edge)

IObit Surfing Protection & Ads Removal is a security extension for Microsoft Edge.

It checks whether sites that you visit are safe or problematic, and blocks advertisements too.

Lingua Translate

Lingua Translate can translate words, phrases or text into other languages.

The application supports more than 150 languages and dialects, detects languages automatically, and keeps a history of translations for easy access.

Other features include text-to-speech functionality and support for synonyms, definitions, and examples.

ScreenToGif

ScreenToGif is a free application to record the screen or webcams, and has a 'board mode' to record drawings. The app is a port of the Win32 program that is available on the project's homepage.

Just select 'recorder' to create a new desktop recording. The program displays a window with a transparent rectangle which you need to position on the screen; anything that is displayed in the rectangle will be recorded. You can resize the window using window controls or by specifying pixels manually.

The recorder includes editing functionality, e.g. to crop or resize images, or to add watermarks or texts to a recording.

Winter Holiday Glow

Winter Holiday Glow is a new wallpaper theme pack for Windows 10. According to Microsoft, "Tiny ornaments, cookie closeups, and the warmth of decorative lights will fill you with holiday cheer in this free, 9-image theme for Windows 10."

Notable updates

Microsoft Whiteboard update introduces new pen colors and thickness levels, board background color and gridline patterns, and options to type text directly on boards.