Roku makes all home screen themes free

If you need a streaming media box, you really can't go wrong with Roku. The devices are inexpensive, chock full of features, and most importantly, have access to most of the popular media services, such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more.

If you weren't aware, the Roku interface can even be customized with special themes -- some free, some paid. To be honest, it seemed sort of greedy to charge customers for themes, but OK, at least they are optional. Well, that gripe is no longer, as starting today, Roku is making all of its themes gratis.

"We love creating home screen themes for special occasions -- Valentine's Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's and other seasonal events throughout the year. And we love all of the feedback our customers give us about the themes we create. We've received a lot of feedback that customers would like to keep our special themes for longer than just a couple of days," says Bill Wilson, Roku.

Wilson further says, "We're pleased to announce that starting today, all themes in the Roku Channel Store, yep all themes, will be free for all Roku customers -- all the time! And by popular demand, we're also bringing back a few customer favorites from the past couple of years."

You can install the newly added themes by clicking the links above. Roku shares some helpful descriptions for each, making it easier to find one to best match your current mood. For the full list of available Roku themes, you can simply click here.