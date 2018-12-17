New Kodi 18 'Leia' Release Candidate (RC3) available to download now!

No Comments

We are edging ever closer to the full and final release of the next major version of Kodi, codenamed Leia.

Coming two weeks after RC2 arrived, the third release candidate drops today. Work is now underway on RC4, which does mean the full release likely won’t occur until January.

There’s no official breakdown on what changes RC3 brings, although at this point the focus is on squashing bugs and improving performance. You can explore the list of commits on the GitHub repository here: RC3 changes.

We’ll update this post once the Kodi Foundation provides its usual bullet list of changes.

To download the latest release candidate, go to the Official download page, select your platform of choice and you'll find it under the pre-release tab. For Android and Windows there is an easy-to-use download add-on available in Kodi’s repository.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New Kodi 18 'Leia' Release Candidate (RC3) available to download now!

LG V40 ThinQ Android smartphone is quite delightful [Review]

Facebook API bug may have exposed 6.8 million users' private photos

Sony PS4 Pro Kingdom Hearts III Limited Edition Bundle is a Gamestop exclusive

Roku makes all home screen themes free

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Phiaton launches CURVE BT 120 NC active noise-canceling Bluetooth earphones

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 11 is the operating system we want

383 Comments

Windows 10 sends activity history to Microsoft even when told not to

46 Comments

How to stop Windows 10 sharing your data

41 Comments

Microsoft confirms you will be able to use Chrome extensions in Edge

27 Comments

Roku makes all home screen themes free

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.