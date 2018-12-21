Sign up as an Microsoft Edge beta tester to try the new Chromium-based version of the browser first

Microsoft Edge Insider

Microsoft recently confirmed that it plans to transition its Edge browser away from the EdgeHTML engine to Chromium, embracing open source, bringing Chrome extensions and more. Making such a big change obviously requires a lot of testing, and Microsoft is giving you the chance to get involved via the Microsoft Edge Insider program.

The company already has the Windows Insider program for people who want to get their hands on new builds of Windows 10 earlier than they would normally, but this is a commitment that not everyone is willing to sign up for. Now Microsoft has launched a beta program for Microsoft Edge so you can try out early builds and help to shape the future of the browser.

Microsoft has put out a call for "all developers and tinkerers" to get involved with the Microsoft Edge Insider program. It promises that "your voices will help us shape the next version of Microsoft Edge" and signing up means that you will be told about the availability of preview builds so you can try them out before anyone else -- and, of course, provide your feedback.

There's no word on quite when the first Chromium-based build will appear, so the best way to find out is to sign up. Head over to the Microsoft Edge Insider page, enter your name, email address and country, and sit back and wait to hear more.

