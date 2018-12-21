Krisp reduces background noise on conference calls

No Comments

The rise of homeworking means one thing, trying to focus on work whilst the family and daily chores are going on around you. Get on a conference call and you have to try and eliminate background noise to sound professional. When you’re on a call you suddenly realize how much noise is going on around you.

Get in the car and head to a coffee shop and you'll find there are people talking around you -- it’s no better at all. You just cannot seem to get away from surrounding noise. And that’s if you can even get a fast enough internet connection and a stable enough call to make it worthwhile and professional enough to impress the other callers.

Krisp 0.6.8 is a public beta of a brand new tool which has one job and that’s to reduce or virtually eliminate background noise. Using neural network artificial intelligence, Krisp will asses your voice and learns your speech, prioritizing this over other noise and thus reducing background sounds which may interfere with your call. Krisp will mask itself as two new input and output devices which process the sound captured by your microphone and remove the other components which can interfere with your mic.

At this stage, it’s worth pointing out that Krisp is Mac-only, but a Windows version is in development and is due for release shortly. Krisp is also in public beta (and, as a result, available free of charge).

As the app installs itself on your operating system, it does not discriminate between conferencing apps, so it will support Skype, Slack, Webex, and join.me. Krisp is planning to launch a gaming specific app, which is ideal given the increase in team e-sports and the need for clear communication.

Download Krisp 0.6.8.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Krisp reduces background noise on conference calls

Video sensors, medical devices and security worries -- IoT predictions for 2019

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Sign up as an Microsoft Edge beta tester to try the new Chromium-based version of the browser first

Lubuntu kicks 32-bit Linux users to the curb

Quickly migrate your user account to a new PC with the latest PCTrans 10

Digital workplace disruption in 2019: How job roles are shifting in the professional services industry

Most Commented Stories

How to stop Windows 10 sharing your data

46 Comments

Red Hat Enterprise Linux comes to Windows 10 in the form of WLinux Enterprise

36 Comments

Roku makes all home screen themes free

29 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce

27 Comments

Apple hit with lawsuit for hiding iPhone XS notch and making misleading claims in advertising

24 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.