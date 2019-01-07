HyperX announces premium Cloud Orbit gaming headsets for audiophiles

When playing video games online, a headset can really enhance the experience. True, a lot of it is unfortunately having trolls insult you while using foul language, but overall, voice communication is a positive experience that can make online gaming more fun. Not to mention, the headset allows you to hear in-game audio without annoying other members of your home. Hell, wearing headphones can arguably give you an edge over speakers, as you should be able to better hear enemy movements, for instance.

Today, HyperX announces a pair of new premium headsets -- the Cloud Orbit and the Cloud Orbit S. Both are quite similar, except the latter utilizes Waves Nx technology, which tracks the gamer's head movements for a more immersive audio experience. With that exception, the hardware and specs are identical.

"The headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets powered by Audeze's patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for accurate sound. Waves Nx 3D audio technology brings an immersive cinematic audio experience to gaming. The Cloud Orbit S includes Waves Nx head tracking technology to deliver a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio environment where the user's head movements bring the room to life 1,000 times a second. HyperX gaming headsets paired with Audeze and Waves technology bring audio quality to the next level with audio technology previously found only in audiophile headsets," says HyperX.

Kingston's gaming brand further says, "Cloud Orbit headsets are based on the ground-breaking Audeze Mobius Platform that features 100mm planar magnetic driver technology for clear and realistic spatial audio. Audeze planar magnetic designs utilize extremely thin-film speakers and powerful custom magnets, allowing you to accurately hear where your opponent is located. Feel completely immersed in the field of play with high resolution audio clarity and wide sound stage."

HyperX shares the following specifications.

Headphone

Driver: Planar transducer, 100 mm

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz–50,000Hz

Sound pressure level: 120 dB

T.H.D.: < 0.1% (1 kHz, 1 mW)

Weight: 350g

Cable length:

3.5mm (4-pole): 1.2m

USB Type C to Type A: 3m

USB Type C to Type C: 1.2m

Boom Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Microphone type: Noise-cancelling

Battery life

10 hours (Tested at 50 percent headphone volume)

As you can imagine, owning one of these headsets will be a fairly costly affair. The standard Cloud Orbit is $299.99, while the S variant with the fancy head tracking technology is $30 more. If you ask me, once you are at the $300 mark, you might as well go all-in for the better model. Regardless of which model you get, please know the microphone is detachable, so they can serve double duty as traditional headphones too.