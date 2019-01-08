Satechi launches a pair of elegant USB-C power delivery travel chargers

There are a lot of devices that charge with USB-C these days. With that said, there are many that don't. It is for that reason that it is wise to get a charger that offers both USB-C and USB-A charging ports. This way, you increase the possibility that you charger will not only meet your needs, but the needs of friends and family too. You can be seen as a super hero to your significant other while on vacation, for instance, when your charger can juice up essentially any device.

Today, popular company Satechi launches two such chargers, and they look quite elegant. The 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger offers two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge up to four devices at once -- how cool is that? The 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger Adapter has just one Type-A port and one Type-C port. While the latter charger offers fewer ports, it is also smaller, making it ideal for tossing in a bag. It also offers foldable prongs (USA variant only). The 75W variant is designed to lay on a desk or table, so it has a long removable cable.

"The new travel chargers will both feature upgraded USB-C Power Delivery in an ultra-compact adapter, perfect for charging USB-C tablets and fast-charging compatible smartphones while on-the-go. The 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger integrates two powerful USB-C ports, ideal for the 2018 iPad Pro and fast-charging the iPhone XS Max/XS/XR, and two USB-A ports for additional charging capabilities. Alternatively, the 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger features one USB-C PD port and an additional USB-A port to simultaneously charge another USB device," says Satechi.

The company also says, "The 75W and 30W Travel Chargers boast a broad voltage input range (100-240V), perfect when traveling internationally, in a sleek, compact design. The chargers can be easily stored in any luggage, carry-on bag, purse or backpack to ensure no devices run out of juice when users need them most. Each of the chargers is also housed in durable, heat-resistant materials and complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards to ensure a safe, worry-free charge."

The 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger is available from Satechi directly here for $69.99. It can be had with either USA or UK plug styles. The 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger Adapter can be pre-ordered here for just $29.99. It will be offered with the choice of USA, UK, or EU prongs and should ship at the end of this month.