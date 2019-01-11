1Password 7.3 for Windows unveils new secure desktop feature, numerous other improvements

AgileBits has released 1Password 7.3 for Windows clients. 1Password offers secure form-filling and password management tools and is also available on Mac, iOS and Android.

The new Windows build unveils a new Secure Desktop mode, improvements to the Watchtower feature and numerous other improvements, including customizable keyboard shortcuts and more robust update mechanism

1Password 7.3 for Windows opens with a major new feature: Secure Desktop. Users can click the icon to create an isolated desktop inside which only 1Password processes are authorised to run, making it invisible to other processes and providing a more secure way to enter the master password.

The Watchtower feature, which tracks password breaches and other security issues, has also been improved. Banners within items are now rated by severity and are collapsible. Six-digit PINs are no longer included in the check unless they’re associated with a saved website.

Watchtower also now checks all default password fields in categories beyond simple Logins and Passwords, plus can now be updated more quickly through Watchtower settings.

The program also features several interface improvements -- both aesthetic and more practical. A new item viewer now makes it possible to copy a field’s data with a single click (right-click for more options), while the item editor has been improved for simplifying the process of sorting and reordering sections. Custom fields are now easy to create too.

The list of improvements carries on: customizable keyboard shortcuts, plus new key shortcuts added to various parts of the interface. Folder Sync has been rebuilt for faster and more reliable performance, support for dragging and dropping files into items as attachments and an improved installer to make updating a more robust experience.

A full list of changes can be found at the product’s release notes page.

1Password for Windows 7.3.657 is available now for download as a 30-day trial. Also available is 1Password for Mac 7.2.4. Licenses start from $2.99 per month for an individual ($4.99 a month for a family) when billed annually.