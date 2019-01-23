AOC launches pair of curved AGON 3 Series gaming displays -- one with G-SYNC, the other with FreeSync

Nowadays, when you say "AOC," many people will probably think of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- the groundbreaking congresswoman from the great state of New York. With that said, others -- like me -- know AOC as the monitor-maker known for quality products at affordable prices. I swear by its displays -- if you are on a budget, you should definitely give its offerings a look.

AOC doesn't just focus on budget-friendly monitors these days. Actually, with its AGON gaming brand, it is targeting gamers and enthusiasts too. Today, AOC unveils a pair of new monitors as part of its AGON 3 Series. Both displays are 27-inch and feature 2560 x 1440 resolution, but there are some significant differences. Appearances aside, the AG273QCX (seen above) uses AMD's FreeSync and offers a 144Hz refresh rate, while the AG273QCG (seen below) features NVIDIA G-SYNC and has 165Hz.

"The AG273QCX is a curved, 27-inch QHD DisplayHDR 400 gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms response time and AMD’s FreeSync2 technology. FreeSync2 is AMD’s HDR-compatible technology that correctly maps colors to HDR. The AG273QCX features a 2560 x 1440 QHD display with a 1800R curve. The curved VA panel offers vibrant colors with high dynamic range for a more exciting and immersive visual experience while gaming. The display features AMD FreeSync2 technology to provide a smooth, fast and visually stunning gaming experience, with support for HDR visuals," says AOC.

The company further says, "The AG273QCG is a curved 27-inch, QHD HDR gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1ms response time and G-SYNC technology by NVIDIA. It features G-SYNC that delivers advanced HDR display with minimal input lag, high refresh rates and ultra-low motion blur. Compared to other monitors, objects look sharper, gameplay is more responsive and fluid, and scenes appear instantly and more vibrant. The AG273QCG features a 2560 x 1440 QHD screen with a 1800R curve."

Both monitors are available immediately. The AG273QCX with AMD's FreeSync2 is $500 and can be found on Amazon here. The AG273QCG with NVIDIA's similar technology is $150 more and is available from Newegg here.